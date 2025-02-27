Top Captaincy Picks For BLR-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 12 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match 12 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will feature Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Gujarat Giants Women taking on each other at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women lost their last match against UP Warriorz in a thrilling super over by four runs. They have won two matches and lost two out of their four games and are currently third in the table.



Gujarat Giants Women suffered a six wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals Women in their last match. With one win and three losses so far they are currently at the bottom of the table.

BLR-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)

Ellyse Perry has scored 235 runs in four matches.

She has hit three fifties, including an unbeaten 90 in her last game.

Ashleigh Gardner (GJ-W)

Ashleigh Gardner has scored 144 runs in four matches.

She has also taken five wickets.

Renuka Singh (BLR-W)

Renuka Singh has taken seven wickets in four matches.

She picked up two wickets in the last match.

BLR-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Sneh Rana (BLR-W)

Sneh Rana can be a differential pick as only 29% of users have selected her.

She played her first match of the season in the last game and took two wickets.

Tanuja Kanwar (GJ-W)

Tanuja Kanwar has been selected by only 12% of users.

She scored 16 runs and took one wicket in the last match, and in the game before that, she scored 13 runs and took one wicket.

BLR-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Raghvi Bist (BLR-W)

Raghvi Bist can be avoided for this match.

BLR-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

