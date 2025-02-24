Top Captaincy Picks For BLR-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 9 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

The ninth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will feature Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and UP Warriorz Women taking on each other at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost their last match to Mumbai Indians Women by four wickets at the same venue. They have won two out of their three matches so far.

UP Warriorz Women won their last match against Delhi Capitals Women. They have won one out of their three matches so far.

BLR-W vs UP-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Smriti Mandhana (BLR-W)

Mandhana has shown great form, smashing 81 off 47 against Delhi and 26 off 13 against Mumbai Indians.

She has been consistent in T20s, scoring four half-centuries in her last six innings.

Chinelle Henry (UP-W)

Henry has been explosive with the bat, scoring 95 runs in two matches while also taking a wicket.

She had previously played a blistering 43-run knock off 16 balls in a T20I against India in December.

Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)

Perry has been outstanding in the WPL, scoring 745 runs at an impressive average of 57, with six fifties.

This season, she has already played two crucial knocks, scoring 57 and 81 in two of the three matches.

BLR-W vs UP-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Ekta Bisht (BLR-W)

Ekta Bisht has been picked by only 28% of fantasy players so far.

She has taken three wickets in her last two matches.

Kranti Goud (UP-W)

Kranti Goud is playing her debut season in the tournament.

She impressed in the last match by taking four wickets.

BLR-W vs UP-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Uma Chetry (UP-W)

Uma Chetry can be avoided for this match.

BLR-W vs UP-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

