Top Captaincy Picks For IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Final Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

The Final of the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9.

India won the semi-final against Australia by four wickets, securing their place in the final for the third time in a row.

New Zealand defeated South Africa in the semi-final by 50 runs. They posted a massive total of 362 runs and restricted South Africa to 312 runs.

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli has scored 217 runs in four matches this tournament.

He has registered a century and a half-century.

Rachin Ravindra (NZ)

Rachin Ravindra has scored 226 runs in just three matches.

He has registered two centuries in the tournament.

Matt Henry (NZ)

Matt Henry has taken 10 wickets in four matches.

He picked up a five-wicket haul against India during the group stage.

Shubman Gill (IND)

Although Shubman Gill failed in the last two matches of this tournament, he can be expected to score big in the final.

He has a strong record against New Zealand, scoring 592 runs in 11 matches.

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Differential Picks

Glenn Phillips (NZ)

Glenn Phillips scored 49 runs in the last match.

He also took two wickets with the ball.

Ravindra Jadeja (IND)

Ravindra Jadeja can be a key player in this match.

He has taken four wickets in four matches, including two in the last game.

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid

Kyle Jamieson (NZ):

Kyle Jamieson might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction.

