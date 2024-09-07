SRH Pacer Produces Magical Spell in UP T20 League: 20 dot balls in 4 Overs

With this performance in the UP T20 League, he has knocked on the door for a comeback in Team India.

Team India's star cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is currently making an appearance in the 2024 Uttar Pradesh T20 League. The star pacer, part of the Lucknow Falcons franchise, wreaked havoc in the match against Kashi Rudra on September 6, Friday. The right-arm seamer conceded just four runs with one maiden over in his four overs of the spell, including 20 dot balls in the ongoing showpiece event.

With this magnificent performance in the UP T20 League, the star pacer has once again knocked on the door for a comeback in the Indian cricket team. The Sunrisers Hyderabad star pacer has last played a T20I match for India against New Zealand in 2022.

Notably, the 34-year-old cricketer's economical bowling spells have helped the Lucknow Falcons win the game by nine wickets in the marquee event. The Kashi Rudra's side collapsed for just 111 runs in the given 20 overs. Lucknow Falcons chased down the target in just 13.5 overs with 9 wickets in their hand owing to top-order batter Samarth Singh's valiant half-century.

Kashi Rudra's batters seemed helpless in front of Lucknow Falcons bowler Buvneshwar Kumar's great bowling spells

Speaking about the game here, it was Kashi Rudra skipper Karan Sharma who won the toss and invited the opponents to field first in the game. After opting to bat first, Kashi Rudra's batters seemed helpless in front of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's great bowling spells, as they went on to falter for just 111 runs in the given 20 overs. Meanwhile, star batter Prince Yadav made 33 runs while Ghanshyam Upadhyay made 25 runs; apart from this, no player from the side stood up. However, during the chase, the Lucknow Falcons chase down the total in 13.5 overs while losing just one wicket.

