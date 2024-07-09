Ben Stokes reveals hilarious conversation with James Anderson after pacer took seven-wicket haul just before retirement

English Test skipper Ben Stokes has defended the highly debated decision to oust renowned spinner James Anderson from international cricket. The 41-year-old legend will be getting ready to retire from playing at Lord's this week as England gets prepared to play the first game of a three-match Test series against the West Indies, which is slated to take place on July 10.

However, legendary bowler James Anderson was one of the stalwarts of England's bowling attack for nearly twenty years and has shown that he continues to have what it needs with an incredible seven-wicket haul. In his first County Championship appearance of the year, Stokes and Anderson had an amusing but heartfelt text chat following this outstanding performance. Shortly following Anderson's outstanding performance, Stokes texted him.

Ben Stokes sent him a message that read: "Did you really have to do that?"

Anderson's response was characteristically jovial: "Yeah, ha, ha sorry mate."

The talk emphasises how Anderson's retirement is heartbreaking for them, as the fast bowler is giving back-to-back magnificent performances in the County Championship. Just a few weeks prior, the left-handed batter was a member of the England team that convinced Anderson that it was best to retire from international matches. However, despite this, his fierce excitement continues to grow. The star all-rounder acknowledged that James Anderson still has the exceptional abilities required for Test cricket.

"I did text him saying did you really have to do that and he replied with sorry mate" 😆



Ben Stokes says he texted James Anderson after he took 7-35 for Lancashire last week 📱 pic.twitter.com/cZ5Q7mMWhY — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 9, 2024



Also Read: 'Want to ruin Anderson's retirement' - West Indies star makes shocking statement

The cricket fraternity will be keeping their sights on James Anderson as he gets ready for his final bow at the iconic Lord's

The 33-year-old Test skipper further added that he will miss the skill-sets that James Anderson mostly brings in red-ball games. In addition, the right-arm fast medium bowler feels that their new bowlers on the team will get better and get the chance to take onus on themselves after James Anderson's retirement.

"His skillset will be missed, but I look at it this way: the group of bowlers we have now are at the worst they are going to be because they will only get better. Their ceiling is so high, the more game time we can give them, we will find ourselves in a very strong position in Australia," Stokes explained.

The cricket fraternity will be keeping their sights on Anderson as he gets ready for his final bow at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium. The veteran bowler's dedication to shining against the West Indies is clear, so his final match will be equally thrilling and remarkable as his iconic career.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also Read: Ben Stokes says India had an advantage in the semi-finals against England

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.