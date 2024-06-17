Gautam Gambhir wants his own support staff for the Indian team: Reports

Rahul Dravid’s tenure as the head coach of the Senior Men’s Cricket Team will end following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rahul Dravid’s tenure as the head coach of the Senior Men’s Cricket Team will end following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024. He also confirmed he won’t re-apply for the role, meaning the Indian team will have a new coach as India go through a mini transition.

The reports have almost confirmed that Gautam Gambhir, who has had ample success as a captain and mentor in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will be at the helm, taking over the reins from Rahul Dravid. It is not official yet, but an announcement to confirm the same will follow after the T20 World Cup 2024.

Initially, Gambhir was reportedly said to have been presented with a blank cheque by the KKR owners to stay with the team after their immense success since his appointment as a mentor. However, Gambhir was more keen to join the Indian team as the head coach and might part ways with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gambhir wanted to do it for the country and was also seen having a serious chat with Jay Shah, the secretary of BCCI, on the sidelines of the IPL 2024 final. That almost confirmed the rumours about Gambhir’s involvement.

Gautam Gambhir to choose his own support staff: Reports

A report by Dainik Jagran on Gautam Gambhir is that he will have a support staff of his choice once he takes over the coaching duties. That means the batting, bowling and fielding coach of the Indian team will come at the preference of Gambhir.

The report also added the talks about the announcement date confirming Gautam Gambhir’s name as the head coach discussed with the relevant people. It will depend on India’s performance in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup.

Having a support staff of coach’s choice is not new in the Indian circuit. Earlier, Ravi Shastri also insisted on having Sanjay Bangar as the team’s batting coach during his tenure.

Currently, Vikram Rathour is the batting coach, Paras Mhambrey is the bowling coach, and T Dilip is the fielding coach of the Indian team. It will be interesting to see whether they retain their roles once Gambhir takes over.

