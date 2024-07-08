PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi opens up on chances of India-Pakistan series

Everyone who loves cricket would be thrilled to witness a match between renowned rivals India and Pakistan at least once in their lives. The ambiance during the battle is such that both the players and fans experience the excitement and thrill of the game. Cricket matches between these arch rivals have become rare because India and Pakistan have not played each other in a bilateral series for more than ten years owing to geo-political tensions between the two countries. However, Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has given fans a bit of hope with his recent remarks to the media.

Notably, one of the strongest and most cherished rivalries in sports history has been the game of cricket between India and Pakistan over the years. However, 2012–13 marked the end of the last bilateral series between both of these giants of cricket. Their interactions since then have been confined to international events. Naqvi's remarks point to a potential turning point in the prolonged halt. He said that there are good chances for an India-Pakistan series in the near future. He also made the point that neutral locations like Australia could not be one of the venues for such a series.

"The PCB Chairman suggested that there are promising opportunities for an India-Pakistan series, not limited to playing in Australia, hinting at potential good news for cricket fans eager to see the historic rivalry revived," wrote Cricket Pakistan while quoting Naqvi.

Pakistan will host all matches for the 2025 Champions Trophy

Meanwhile, Naqvi also said that Pakistan will host all matches for the 2025 Champions Trophy and made a claim that India's chances of playing in their country seem positive as of now. It is important to note that, even if all matches for the Indian cricket team take place in Pakistan, it is still doubtful if the team would visit that country. The Men in Blue denied travelling to Babar Azam led-Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, which propelled them to host Team India's matches in Sri Lanka. However, a few sources claim that the Indian team won't be travelling to Pakistan this time as well and might play their matches in the UAE.

