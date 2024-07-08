'We wanted to defeat India and..' - Former captain takes a dig Babar Azam and Co. after Pakistan Champions beats India Champions at WCL 2024

Pakistan Champions skipper Younis Khan took a dig at the current Pakistan team for their poor performance during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan Champions skipper Younis Khan took a dig at the current Pakistan team for their poor performance during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Green failed to make it to the Super Eight fixture of the showpiece event after they lost their opening game to the USA in the thrilling super over, while they failed to chase down the total against India despite restricting them to the lowest score of 119 during their second game of the group stage. Babar Azam and Co. registered epic wins against Canada and the Ireland; however, these two wins were not enough for them to make it to the next stage of the game.

Legendary cricketer Younis Khan made his remarks when his side thrashed the Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions during their third game of the World Championship of Legends 2024, which was taking place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Notably, the Green Army is currently unbeaten in the marquee event, with three out of three wins.

Speaking about the game here, the Younis Khan-led side posted a mammoth total of 234/4 in the given 20 overs owing to solid batting from opening batters Kamran Akmal and Sharjeel Khan. Wicketkeeper batter Akmal made 77 runs from just 40 balls, scoring nine fours and four sixes with a great strike rate of 193. In addition, Sharjeel hammered 72 runs from 30 balls, including seven fours and five sixes, with a magnificent strike rate of 240 to help his side post the humungous total. However, during the chase, the Indian team could only manage to get 175/9 and lost the match by 68 runs.

Our current team is very fit: Younis Khan

In the same vein, skipper Younis Khan said that their side wanted to give some happiness to Pakistani fans after defeating India. The middle-order batter slammed the current Babar Azam-led Pakistan team by commenting on the fitness of veteran cricketers.

"We wanted to defeat India and give our fans something to smile about," Younis said. Addressing concerns about the fitness of the current Pakistan team, he said, "It’s not like that. Our current team is very fit. When a team doesn’t win, such things are said. We are winning, which is why people are speaking positively about us.

