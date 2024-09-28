Watch: Jofra Archer stuns 2023 ODI World Cup champions at Lord's with 'beauty' to skipper Mitchell Marsh

England star cricketer Jofra Archer produced a beauty to dismiss Australia's stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh in the fourth ODI game, which took place on September 27 at Lords Cricket Stadium in London.

England star cricketer Jofra Archer produced a beauty to dismiss Australia's stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh in the fourth ODI game, which took place on September 27 at Lords Cricket Stadium in London. On the second ball of the 12th over of the game, which was pitched on full length and went away from the batter to hit the top of the off stump. The star batter was stunned, and he didn't know how to play the ball.

Notably, the dismissal took place in the 12th over of the game when Harry Brook brought Jofra Archer into the attack. The right arm quickly kept the pace up. Interestingly, the ball inexplicably went past the outside edge to uproot the off stump, and the right-handed batter had to walk back after hammering just 28 runs in the crucial game.

An absolute jaffa from Jofra 🔥



Jofra Archer gets rid of Captain Marsh with a special one, claiming his first wicket at Lord's since 2019!



England thwart Australia by 186 runs in the fouth ODI; level up the series by 2-2

Speaking about the game here, England posted the massive target of 312/5 in just 39 overs after Ben Duckett hammered 63 runs while captain Harry Brook made 87 runs. In addition, star all-rounder Liam Livingstone hammered an unbeaten 62 runs from just 27 balls featuring three boundaries and seven sixes with a solid strike rate of 230 to help his side stand in the dominant spot.

However, during the chase, skipper Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head were looking for a big partnership, but they both were dismissed for 28 and 34 runs, respectively. The visiting sides were bundled out for just 126 runs, which allowed the hosts to level the five matches of the ODI series by 2-2.

