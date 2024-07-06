Watch: Shahid Afridi pulls the game back, finishes match in style for Pakistan Champions in World Championship of Legends 2024

Shahid Afridi turned back the clock by guiding the Pakistan Champions against the Australian Champions in their opening match of the World Championship of Legends 2024, which is taking place at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Legendary Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi turned back the clock by guiding the Pakistan Champions to a win against the Australian Champions in their opening match of the World Championship of Legends 2024, which is taking place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Speaking about the game here, the Pakistan Champions had been chasing their target of 190, and they were in need of 21 runs in the final two overs when the veteran star-all rounder came to bat.

The 47-year-old legend did not lose any time in leading the Pakistan Champions to a five-wicket victory with his magnificent two boundaries in his 11 runs off five balls. The all-rounder also had an enormous impact with the ball, and he went on to scalp two crucial wickets with his wrist-spin. The star spinner almost missed the hat-tricks following the dismissal of Australia's star batters, Ben Cutting and Tim Paine, in quick succession.

Watch the video here:

Shahid Afridi finesh in style with Four pak won by 5 wickets @SAfridiOfficial 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jGmP9l54j1 — MUZAMIL (@Muzamiil10) July 3, 2024



Meanwhile, the Pakistan Champions won owing to a 63-run inning from skipper Younis Khan, who contributed the most runs for the squad. In addition, legendary batter Misbah-ul-Haq showed excellent support, blasting 46 off of 30 balls to be a big part of the win.

Pakistan Champions will lock horns against India champions on Sunday

The Younis Khan-led side is currently sitting at the top of the points table as they went on to thrash the Chris Gayle-led West Indies side in their second game. Pakistan went on to hammer 194/8 in the given 20 overs. However, during the chase, the Windies were bundled out for just 165 runs and lost the game. Star all-rounder Shoaib Malik piled up 51 runs from 41 balls, which helped them win the game.

However, star all-rounder Shahid Afridi was out for just 16 runs from 10 balls. The side is now set to face the Indian champions on Sunday. The Sunday battles seem very thrilling, as legends with the likes of Robin Utthapa, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Dhawal Kulkarni, Harbhajan Singh, and Yuvraj Singh seem to be in sublime form.

