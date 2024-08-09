Pakistan will beat India if these three players don't play: Former pacer

Former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed has recently taken a cheeky dig at Team India after Rohit Sharma and his men suffered a 0-2 defeat against Sri Lanka in the three matches of the ODI series. Team lndia suffered the defeat after 27 years against Lanka Lions in the ODI bilateral series as they went on to lose 27 wickets to spinners in the three matches and were bundled out throughout the ODI series.

Team India was just able to tie the opening game despite needing just one run from two wickets in hand. Following that, the Men in Blue lost the second ODI by 32 runs before losing the final ODI by 110 runs to lose the series against the Islanders. Notably, the Indian captain seems to be in great form, as he gave a great start in all three matches, but no other batters, including batting legend Virat Kohli, stepped up to win the game. Kohli was just able to score 24, 14, and 20 runs in the series, which seems a bit uncomfortable.

In the same vein, Tanvir Ahmed reiterated that the ODI series against Charith Asalanka and his men was the start of the downfall of the Indian batting line-up. The cricketer turned analyst feels that Indian bowlers might perform, but the batters will definitely struggle on the challenging and tricky pitch as the roaster seems to have new batters in the ODI line-up, which cannot carry forward much in the future.

"You see what happens to the Indian batting lineup from here on in the future. The bowling lineup might work it out but the batting lineup will find it difficult. All the new batters in this Indian team at the moment, barring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, they cannot carry forward this batting lineup in the future," Tanvir said.

First look into your own performances and then have suggestions on Pakistan: Tanvir Ahmed

The 45-year-old cricketer sends very strong messages to the Indian team and their pundits while telling them to focus on their team rather than making comments on the Pakistan team. The Kuwait-born cricketer further said that Pakistan will be easily able to thwart India in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah.

"First look into your own performances and then have suggestions on Pakistan. If Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah does not play against Pakistan, Pakistan will beat India hands down," he concluded.

