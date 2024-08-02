Iconic Hong Kong Sixes set to make a dramatic return with 12 countries

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) disclosed that Cricket Hong Kong (CHK) confirmed that the Hong Kong Sixes would be returning after seven years. The Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground is set to host the competition from November 1–3. Meanwhile, around 12 countries are slated to take part in the three-day event. The battle will be a five-over contest, with each team playing six players.

Legends of cricket, which include Shane Warne, Brian Lara, David Warner, Sachin Tendulkar, and others, have taken part in the tournament in the past, from 1992 to 2017. The most successful teams are South Africa, England, and Pakistan, who have each claimed the competition on five occasions.

The Indian sports management and marketing firm TCM (Twenty First Century Media Pvt. Ltd.), which currently handles the management rights and sponsorships for major competitions including the World Cup, Asia Cup, and Indian Premier League (IPL), also formed a partnership with CHK. Sarel Erwee's South Africa won the 2017 competition, defeating seven other teams to take first place. The Kowloon Cricket Club staged all of the games.

Also Read: Punjab Kings star set to join Faf du Plessis and Gerald Coetzee at Super Kings

We are excited to bring back this iconic event that showcases our city as a truly world city: Burji Shroff

The event will resume at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground from November 1–3, Cricket Hong Kong (CHK) announced, commemorating the end of the competition's seven-year run. The competition was put on hold by the coronavirus epidemic, and a domestic and international schedule was booked, but officials felt the event marked a significant shift in the city's cricket industry. Twelve teams total, with six players on each squad, will battle it out over a span of three days.

“We are excited to bring back this iconic event that showcases our city as a truly world city and a sporting capital of East Asia to the world and our cricket credentials.The strategic plan is to develop the Hong Kong Sixes into a global series, culminating every year with the grand finale at home. To build the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes into a world class event and make this plan a reality, we have entered into a strategic partnership with TCM Sports,” Burji Shroff, the CHK chairman, said.

Also Read: KKR Co-owner Shah Rukh involved in heated debate with PBKS Co-owner Ness Wadia at BCCI meeting: Reports

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube