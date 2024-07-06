Nitish Kumar Reddy reveals two all-rounders he looked up to when growing up

Nitish Reddy, who was an idol of Virat Kohli growing up, acknowledged that bowling is not his strongest suit, but he is willing to improve so that he may return for the following campaign.

The young sensation, Nitish Reddy, who once was a big fan of India's modern batting master Virat Kohli, now wants to emulate the number one T20I all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. The youngster is desperate to get back into the cricketing action after suffering an injury just before making his much-awaited debut for the Shubman Gill led-Indian T20I team against Zimbabwe, which is set to commence on July 6 at Harare Sports Club.

Reddy, who was a prominent player for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 Indian Premier League, was called up for the first time to the national squad. Unfortunately, a last-minute injury kept him off the field. It clearly seems that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee was drawn to Nitish Reddy owing to his outstanding 303 runs in 13 games for the Pat Cummins-led SRH during the last edition, which helped them enter the finals of the showpiece event. However, the side suffered a defeat against KKR in the epic final showdown.

Reddy made a mark in a strong batting lineup that featured several renowned players. The 21-year-old star received support from team captain Pat Cummins and management to succeed in the difficult task of bowling crucial overs and finishing the innings with the bat, and it seems that the young all-rounder did not let them down. The right-handed batter stole the show with a 42-ball 76, a knock that featured a magnificent eight sixes in the league-stage game against the Rajasthan Royals.

I looked up to Ben Stokes and Hardik Pandya: Nitish Reddy

Reddy, who was an idol of Virat Kohli growing up, acknowledged that bowling is not his strongest suit, but he is willing to improve so that he may return for the following campaign. The young and vibrant star revealed that though he began his career as a pure batter, he later recognised that he needed to put in more effort in order to differentiate himself from the competition. Thus, Reddy made the decision to work on his bowling to become a great all-rounder like English Test captain Ben Stokes and number one T20I all-rounder Hardik Panyda.

"Growing up, I was not a perfect all-rounder; I was a pure batsman and looked up to Virat Bhai. But when I really thought about becoming an all-rounder, I looked up to Ben Stokes and Hardik Pandya, they are like pure, genuine all-rounders," Nitish Reddy said.

