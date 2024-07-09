Watch: Andre Russell blast gigantic 107m six off Haris Rauf in MLC 2024

Andre Russell was at his best as he smashed Haris Rauf for a gigantic six during the San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders match of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

West Indies power-hitter Andre Russell was at his best of his game when he blasted Pakistan star pacer Haris Rauf for a gigantic six during the San Francisco Unicorns vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on July 8.

Earlier, Unicorns skipper Corey Anderson won the toss and decided to bowl first. Haris Rauf removed LAKR opening batter Sunil Narine with a back-of-the-length off-cutter in his opening over. Following him, star bowler Brody Couch removed the half-centurion from the previous game, Unmukt Chand, for a five-ball duck. The Knight Riders were at 42/2 owing to a couple boundaries blasted by Jason Roy and Shakib Al Hasan.

Also Read: Unmukt Chand unleashes SKY's famous Supla Shot in MLC 2024

Later, star bowler Liam Plunkett got the wicket of star opening batter Jason Roy, who went on to hammer crucial 26 runs from 18 balls. However, Shakib-Al-Hasan and Nitish Kumar forged an important partnership in the game to post a decent total. Shakib, who had amassed 35 runs from 26 balls, got bowled out by Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed in the 12th over. In addition, Hassan Khan got dismissed by Couch again for a 19-ball 20. Following them, star middle-order batter Haris Rauf was dismissed for 24 runs, while Andre Russell hammered 40 runs from just 25 balls to help his side post 165/6 in the given 20 overs.

Watch: Andre Russell shows off his power-hitting skills against star seamer Haris Rauf

2023 - 1️⃣0️⃣8️⃣m six vs SFU

2024 - 1️⃣0️⃣7️⃣m six vs SFU



Just Andre doing Andre things 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yiH2WMHM9O — Los Angeles Knight Riders (@LA_KnightRiders) July 8, 2024



However, during LAKR's innings, great all-rounder Andre Russell went on to show off his power-hitting skills against star seamer Haris Rauf during one of the match's most thrilling moments. The speedster delivered a length ball to the 36-year-old cricketer on the fourth last ball of the Knight Riders' inning. The Jamaican-born cricketer set up a strong swing that struck superbly and sent the ball over midwicket. Notably, the shot was so huge that it cleared the stadium and went a staggering 107 metres, leaving fans flabbergasted and stunned.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.