Watch: Punjab Kings star pummels sensational match-winning six to hit maiden T20 hundred in Vitality Blast

Surrey thrashed Hampshire by five wickets owing to a magnificent century from star all-rounder Sam Curran, who hit his maiden T20 hundred as well as his second century in any format. In addition to ensuring Surrey a home quarterfinal, victory also ensured Surrey the top spot in the South Group. Surrey managed to chase down a target of 184 owing to a century-making blow from England all-rounder Curran, who blasted six sixes and seven fours in his unbeaten 58-ball 102 at the Oval in London.

Following Curran getting caught off a no-ball at 44, the middle-order batter shared the stands with Jamie Overton (21) and Dominic Sibley (27). Hampshire's best bowler was John Turner, who ended with 2/30. Meanwhile, the 2022 winners, Hampshire, who have been eliminated from this year's Blast, experienced an aggressive stance after their inclusion but were unable to capitalise on their early advantages. Earlier in the over, Australian Ben McDermott hit Dunn for the first six of the match, just to find Overton's hands on the boundary.

Sam Curran smashed triple digits with the game-winning shot

After getting back to county cricket from the T20 World Cup 2024 last month, the left-arm pacer celebrated his teammate's survival by hitting Dawson over wide mid-on for six. Having now experienced glory, he struck Howell for straight maximums in the next over. Once again, Fuller was out of luck as Turner tried to hang on to a steep top edge, and the umpire signalled no-ball, which created much more drama in the game. Interestingly, Punjab Kings star Sam Curran overcame Sibley's wicket to reach 50 in 34 balls, and he went on to break his previous career-best in the format with the help of a fourth six.

