Gautam Gambhir demands South Africa legend as bowling coach: Reports

According to a report on Cricbuzz on Thursday, former India cricketer and new head coach Gautam Gambhir has requested the BCCI to consider the appointment of former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel as Team India's bowling coach after P. Mhambrey's exit with outing head coach Rahul Dravid. After Vinay Kumar and Zaheer Khan, Morkel is among the most recent to make headlines. It is very clear that Vinay Kumar's appointment failed to go over well with the BCCI.

The media reports state that discussions concerning former India bowler Zaheer Khan have occurred; however, the 42-year-old cricketer is currently expressing interest in Morkel, who coached Pakistan's bowling during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India but halted his contract with PCB early after the tournament as Babar Azam and Co. had a poor performance, failing to reach the knockout stage of the marquee event.

Gautam Gambhir has an extended relationship with Morne Morkel

According to a few sources, BCCI is currently having conversations with Morkel, who lives in Australia with his family at this time. However, it can take some time to make the final decision. In the coming week or so, if the board remains undecided on India's potential batting, bowling, and fielding coaches, then VVS Laxman's NCA support staff could head out with Gambhir on the Sri Lanka tour, which commences with the T20I series on July 26.

Meanwhile, the former hard-hitting opening batter has an extended relationship with Morkel. The two-time ICC World Cup winner stated that Morkel is one of the toughest bowlers he has ever faced in his cricketing career. Notably, this was the main reason he roped the 39-year-old star on the KKR side from 2014 to 2016. Both the legendary cricketers have worked together in the LSG camp back in the IPL 2022 and IPL 2023 before Gautam Gambhir made his move to his old franchise KKR as a mentor, while Morkel is currently serving as bowling coach in the LSG with head coach Justin Langer.

